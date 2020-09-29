Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI):

9/23/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MACOM is benefiting from solid momentum across data center and telecom markets. Growing proliferation of cloud services is benefiting both domestic and international deployments of the company. Also, high-performance analog components such as TIAs, CDRs and drivers, which are required in 100G deployment, are strengthening the company’s presence in the data center market further. The company expects strong 5G network deployments, rising demand for its RF and microwave products, strength across defense applications and growing data center traffic to continue driving its top-line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for its financial performance. Further, softness in the industrial and defense market remains an overhang.”

9/9/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MACOM reported strong fiscal third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and grew on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed strong growth in the data center and telecom market which remained a major positive. Growing proliferation of cloud services benefited both domestic and international deployments of the company during the reported quarter. The company expects strong 5G network deployments, rising demand for its RF and microwave products, strength across defense applications and growing data center traffic to continue driving its top-line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for its financial performance. Further, softness in the industrial and defense market remains an overhang.”

8/7/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,425.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

