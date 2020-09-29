RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) Shares Up 3.7%

RewardStream Solutions Inc (CVE:REW)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 19,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

RewardStream Solutions Company Profile (CVE:REW)

RewardStream Solutions Inc specializes in the execution of referral marketing programs that enables brands to acquire, engage, and retain their customers and sales channels in Canada. It provides software as a service marketing technology that powers loyalty marketing programs, referral programs, and source code licensing programs.

