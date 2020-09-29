Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 350 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 374.69.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

