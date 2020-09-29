Roger McDowell Acquires 500,000 Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Roger McDowell acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £555,000 ($725,205.80).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Roger McDowell purchased 10,000 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.15. Brand Architekts Group plc has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 209.30 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.42.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

