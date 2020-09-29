Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in September

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 16,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,866. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. On average, analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

