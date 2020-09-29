Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of SAFE opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of -0.41. Safehold has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 18,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $998,127.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,948 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,555,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,225,628.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 47.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

