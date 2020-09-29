Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.21 ($77.89).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €61.73 ($72.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

