Savary Gold (CVE:SCA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Savary Gold Corp (CVE:SCA) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 204,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 830,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Savary Gold Company Profile (CVE:SCA)

Savary Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is the Karankasso project that consists of five exploration licenses covering a total area of 688 square kilometers located in the Houndé Gold Belt in Burkina Faso. The company was formerly known as Savary Capital Corp.

