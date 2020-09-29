Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. 175,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the average session volume of 24,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

About Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

