Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

SEEL opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

