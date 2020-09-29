Sei Investments Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.