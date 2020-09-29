Sentinel Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $15,642.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

