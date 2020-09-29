Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.23). 16,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 59,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.23).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 million and a PE ratio of -25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

