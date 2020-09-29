Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €139.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €155.75 ($183.24).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.50. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a 52 week high of €166.40 ($195.76). The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

