Short Interest in AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Decreases By 37.0%

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASNB opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $335,000.00, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

