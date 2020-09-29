Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Drops By 37.7%

Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 910,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARTH shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arch Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

