Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Increases By 52.7%

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,268,200 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 830,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.8 days.

ARZGF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Commerzbank cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $20.70.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

