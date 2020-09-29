Short Interest in AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declines By 29.2%

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

