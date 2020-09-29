Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Rises By 76.0%

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CNQ opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

