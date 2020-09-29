Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 37.1%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 55,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,212. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLAKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

