Short Interest in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Drops By 31.5%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 104,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 96.39% and a negative net margin of 717.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

