Short Interest in Grown Rogue International Inc (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Drops By 31.8%

Grown Rogue International Inc (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grown Rogue International stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.