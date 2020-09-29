Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Rises By 74.3%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MYOS stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYOS has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.85.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 166.68% and a negative net margin of 277.82%.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

