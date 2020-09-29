Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Grows By 76.5%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXT Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NSFDF stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.98.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

