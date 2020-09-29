Short Interest in Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Drops By 36.3%

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Shares of FBBPF stock remained flat at $$1.87 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBBPF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

