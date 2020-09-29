Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Decreases By 31.6%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 118,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,843.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 453,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPE opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

