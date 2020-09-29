Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rises By 49.6%

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPRO. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587. 18.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

