Short Interest in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Drops By 31.5%

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37,630.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 122.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 16.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

