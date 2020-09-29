Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.18 ($150.80).

SIE stock opened at €109.96 ($129.36) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.99. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

