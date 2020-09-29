Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €123.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.18 ($150.80).

Shares of SIE opened at €109.96 ($129.36) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.99.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

