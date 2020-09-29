Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Barbara Klencke bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $425,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth about $4,822,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the first quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 659,874 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

