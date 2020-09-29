Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

