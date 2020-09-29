Sigma Industries (CVE:SSG) Shares Up 7.4%

Sigma Industries Inc. (CVE:SSG)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 10,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 14,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.92.

Sigma Industries Company Profile

Sigma Industries Inc produces and sells composite components. The company offers products for the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery, agriculture, and wind energy markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Sigma Industries Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint-Ephrem-de-Beauce, Canada.

