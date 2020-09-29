Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $278,338.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,277.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,843 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 63.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 684,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 264,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $2,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $55,635,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $10,092,000.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.