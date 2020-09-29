Silvermet (CVE:SYI) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Silvermet Inc (CVE:SYI) shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 63,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 66,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silvermet Company Profile (CVE:SYI)

Silvermet Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes electric arc furnace dust produced by steel companies in Turkey and Spain. It operates the Waelz kiln plant to recover the zinc concentrates that are treated by zinc smelters. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

