Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

