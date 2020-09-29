Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) rose 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.38 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.27). Approximately 647,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 675,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45.

About Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

