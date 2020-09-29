SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get SMTC alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SMTC by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SMTC by 872.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. SMTC has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.