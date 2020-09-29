Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 989.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,123 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SRLP. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $345.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.72). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $358.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

