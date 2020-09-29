SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.