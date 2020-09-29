Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $83.50 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, BigONE and OKEx. Status has a total market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Tidex, OOOBTC, Poloniex, TOPBTC, Koinex, OKEx, CoinTiger, Ovis, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, DEx.top, Liqui, IDCM, Neraex, OTCBTC, IDEX, Upbit, ABCC, BigONE, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Bancor Network, IDAX, DDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Cobinhood and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

