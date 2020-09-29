STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) Trading Down 1.6%

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH (OTCMKTS:SBHO) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

STEUBEN TR CO H/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHO)

Steuben Trust Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Steuben Trust Company which offers financial and banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in Steuben, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe and Wyoming counties in New York State. Steuben Trust Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Hornell, New York.

