Stratis Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $44.12 million and $1.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Crex24 and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005012 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000544 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000928 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031656 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,975,334 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Crex24, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Binance, Coinrail and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

