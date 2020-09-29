Suretly Price Hits $0.42 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $99,521.91 and $2,398.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003933 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.04804684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

