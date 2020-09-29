SVB Financial Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.76 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will earn $13.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.51. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $19.99 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

