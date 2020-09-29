Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 81 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 81 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 90.20.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

