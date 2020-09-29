Synergy (SNRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Synergy has a market capitalization of $99,595.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synergy Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

