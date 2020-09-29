Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

About Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.