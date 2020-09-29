Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Down 36.9% in September

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 14,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $60,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GIM remained flat at $$5.39 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

