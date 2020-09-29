Tether Hits One Day Volume of $31.39 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Kryptono, FCoin and QBTC. Tether has a total market cap of $15.50 billion and approximately $31.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009438 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 15,876,284,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,460,539,837 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, BitForex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, ABCC, QBTC, Coinut, LBank, B2BX, CoinEx, OOOBTC, FCoin, Bittrex, IDAX, Iquant, Binance, Kucoin, Kryptono, Upbit, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, C2CX, IDCM, Bit-Z, MBAex, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, Exmo, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, TDAX, Instant Bitex, BigONE, BitMart, EXX, BtcTurk, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Bibox, UEX, DragonEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

